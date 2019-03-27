play
Galatasaray player praised for missing penalty after wrong call

A Galatasaray player showed great sportsmanship by deliberately missing a penalty during a youth team game in Turkey.

Thirteen-year-old Beknaz Almazbekov captains Galatasaray's Under-14 side. He was awarded a penalty against Istanbulspor after tripping up and falling over inside the area.

The referee awarded a penalty but replays showed the forward lost his balance rather than any contact being made with the defender.

Knowing that the ref had made a mistake, and with his team already winning the game 1-0, Beknaz kicked the ball wide of the goal and out of play.

Despite the missed penalty, Galatasaray managed to beat Istanbulspor 3-0 showing that doing the right thing can pay off.

