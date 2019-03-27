WATCH: Young social housing resident talks about the London playground separating kids

Kids living in a council-run housing development have been stopped from using a community playground.

Residents, who live in the housing development in south London, say children from the privately-owned flats can enjoy the playground but those who live in social housing can't.

Social housing is cheaper to rent, and gives people the chance to live in a long-term home.

The two communities are separated by a wall but Lambeth Council said it had not been part of the original plans they approved.

Henley Homes - who built the flats - now say there had never been any intention to deny children from social housing from using all the play areas.

In this clip from the Victoria Derbyshire programme, social house resident Anna gives her view.