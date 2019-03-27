London playground: What is social housing and why is it in the news?

Kids living in a council-run housing development have been stopped from using a community playground.

Residents, who live in the housing development in south London, say children from the privately-owned flats can enjoy the playground but those who live in social housing can't.

Social housing is cheaper to rent, and gives people the chance to live in a long-term home.

The two communities are separated by a wall but Lambeth Council said it had not been part of the original plans they approved.

Henley Homes - who built the flats - said the wall and hedges are a natural border between, what they call, "two separate developments".

What is social housing?

PA

Social housing gives people the chance to rent a home.

It is a lot cheaper to rent social housing than renting normally and it is given to people who need it the most.

Local councils are often in charge of social housing. They decide who gets it and they make sure the properties are in good condition.

It is supposed to give people the chance to live in a long-term home.

Housing charity Shelter estimates that there are over 1.3 million people in England who are in need of social housing.

What's going on at the London playground?

This is the playground between the two flat developments

The development in Lambeth, south London, has two buildings side by side. One has people with social housing in it, and the other houses people who privately own or rent their flats.

There is a playground in between the two buildings. However, a wall and hedge separates the social and privately owned flats.

Only people living in the privately owned flat development are allowed to use the playground.

Henley Homes Resident Louise Whitley said she bought a flat in the development because it had been marketed as family-friendly

Lambeth Council - who gave permission to the developers to build the site - said it doesn't approve of the separation and that the wall and hedge were not in the original plans for the development.

Instead, it said the buildings, including the playground, were supposed to be an access all areas zone.

Property developers Henley Homes said that the buildings has since been split into two parts: Wren Mews, which is made up of social housing properties, and the Baylis Old School estate, which is full of private owners.

They say this is why the children in the social housing aren't allowed to use the playground anymore.

What has been the reaction?

This wall separates the two communities

It has caused massive anger with parents and politicians.

Some local parents told the BBC that they feel "let down and disappointed" by both the council and the developer. Others said it looks as though it's an intentional separation of the "poor and rich".

Louise Whitley, a private owner whose children are friends with youngsters who can't use the play area, said the separation "made her cry".

She told The Guardian newspaper: "We bought a flat here because it was marketed as family-friendly.

"But now our children's friends look down from their windows and can't come and join us. We want them to be given back the access that was shown in the original plans."

The government minister in charge of housing, James Brokenshire, tweeted: "Kids being excluded from enjoying a play area on the same development because they live in social housing is outrageous."