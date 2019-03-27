Apple Martin: Teen tells off her mum, Gwyneth Paltrow, for sharing photo without permission

Instragram/gwynethpaltrow

The teenage daughter of Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow has told her off for oversharing!

Apple Martin, whose dad is Coldplay singer Chris Martin, took to social media to criticise her mum for sharing a picture of her.

In the picture, Apple and her mum are on a ski lift, with an unsmiling Apple wearing a ski helmet and mask.

The 14-year-old told her mum - "Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."

Do you think she's right to tell her mum off so publically? Take part in our vote and leave your comments below?.

If you are talking about this in class, your teacher can send your class comments to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the picture of herself and her daughter with emojis for apple, skiing, and a heart.

But Apple wasn't happy and added her own post.

Instragram/gwynethpaltrow

What is sharenting?

Sharenting is a made-up word that refers to the habit parents have of sharing pictures of their children without asking. It combines 'parenting' and 'share'.

Pictures stay online forever, so some children think it is unfair that a picture of them taken now could still be up for new friends to see when they are much older.

Some kids have told us how much they hate it when parents put something on social media where anyone can see it - especially if it's a photo they think is embarrassing!

In online safety advice, kids are told to be careful about who they post pictures of and to ask permission before they share photos.

But often parents don't follow the rules themselves!

We asked some of you what you felt about how parents behaved online.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How do you feel about what your parents post on social media? (2017)