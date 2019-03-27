play
Soccer Aid: Usain Bolt, Piers Morgan, Joe Wicks among big names announced for football match

Last updated at 07:43
Soccer Aid is back and will take place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium in June.

The star-studded charity event will feature the likes of Usain Bolt, Joe Wicks and Piers Morgan in a match to raise money for Unicef.

Soccer Aid has been raising money for Unicef since 2006. Every two years, a team of celebrities and ex-professionals battle it out in an England verses the World XI match. In total it's raised more than £20 million.

Usaine Bolt and Didier DrogbaSoccer Aid

For the first time since 2015, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba will be returning to Stamford Bridge to play in the World XI team.

This year's Soccer Aid falls on Father's Day so Jamie Redknapp and his dad Harry will battle it out in opposite teams.

TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will manage the World XI team.

I'm A Celebrity champion Harry Redknapp will manage England.

Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid will manage the International TeamSoccer Aid

Soccer Aid is on 16 June.

