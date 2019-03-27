Hazel Reeves has been chosen to make a statue of Mary Anning to be erected in Lyme Regis.

The project to have a statue made was started by 11-year-old Evie who felt the town should have a statue of the Victorian fossil hunter, who made lots of important discoveries about prehistoric times - but who hasn't been recognised as widely as many people feel she deserves to be.

Evie went to meet Hazel to chat to her about what the statue will be like.