Evie, 11, has been working hard to have a statue of 19th-Century palaeontologist Mary Anning put up in Mary's hometown of Lyme Regis.

Mary was a Victorian who made lots of important discoveries that taught fossil scientists a great deal about prehistoric history.

"I could never understand why she didn't have a statue in her home town," says Evie - so she's been on a mission to do something about it!

Watch the video to find out more.