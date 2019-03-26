Raheem Sterling: how he's becoming an inspiration by rising to the challenges he's faced with

Getty Images

Jadon Sancho's face lit up when he was asked about Raheem Sterling's role in the England set up.

"I'm just happy that I'm sharing a pitch with him", said the 18-year-old star.

Sancho is not alone in his praise of Sterling. At just 24-years-old, Sterling is becoming an inspirational figure to fellow players in the England set up.

Gareth Southgate - the England manager - has recognised that, adding him to the team's leadership group.

And, on the pitch, Sterling is in the best form of his career, scoring four times in the last two England games.

Last night, Sterling was put forward as the team's spokesperson after widespread reports that England players were racially abused by Montenegro fans.

He called on Uefa to heavily punish Montenegro saying the behaviour was "unacceptable". Uefa have opened an investigation into what happened.

Sterling has come a long way to get to this point, so let's look at how he got here.

The rise of Raheem

Getty Images Raheem Sterling (right) playing for the Liverpool youth academy

Raheem Sterling had a difficult start to life, moving from Jamaica to England as a two-year-old after his father died from gun violence.

His obvious talent for football was quickly noticed and he made a high-profile move to Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers when he was still a teenager.

At just 17 years old, he was in the Liverpool first team squad.

He made his debut for the England team not long after that and before hitting 20 he'd played in a World Cup for England.

Getty Images Sterling (right) at the 2014 World Cup, playing in England's match against Italy

In the same year, Sterling was given the "Golden Boy award" for being the best young player in the world.

In 2015, Raheem Sterling moved from Liverpool to rivals Manchester City, for £50 million - at the time a Man City record fee.

From Liverpool to Manchester City

Manchester City FC Sterling joined Manchester City for a fee of £50 million

Following his move to Manchester City, the coverage surrounding Sterling became more intense and more personal - with some people questioning his motives for moving.

He was, after all, getting paid a lot more money at City.

Some people asked if he was worth the money and he also began to get a lot more criticism for his performances.

For instance, after England's were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland, one newspaper called Sterling a "footie idiot."

@TheSun/Twitter The Sun newspaper called Sterling a 'footie idiot'

Speaking in a recent interview with the New York Times, Sterling said: "From the very start of my career, there has been a perception of a flashy kid from London: loves cars, loves the flashy lifestyle," he said.

"I'm not saying I'm a saint or anything, but that is the complete opposite of who I am," he added.

"These people do not know me. They will define me by what they read about me; that is how they will treat me. When people are making the public believe you are a character you aren't, that is hurtful, and it is degrading." Raheem Sterling , speaking to The New York Times

As well as being labelled as 'flashy', Sterling had stories written about him visiting pound stores, flying on budget airlines and eating at discount pastry stores.

"What is the need for this story? Sometimes you ask what the motive is", Sterling said.

On the pitch Sterling was showing how good he was - scoring 18 times as Manchester City won the 2017-2018 Premier League title.

Getty Images Sterling's tattoo was very controversial

But again, a lot of attention was being paid to what he was doing off the field.

In May 2018, Sterling got a lot of criticism for getting a gun tattoo on his leg. Many people thought that was a negative thing to do and said he was being a bad role model.

But Sterling claimed the tattoo was in memory of his father, who had been a victim of gun violence.

Raheem verses racism

EPA Raheem Sterling allegedly received racist abuse while playing for Manchester City against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sterling rarely gives media interviews but does express himself on social media.

After he suffered alleged racial abuse from fans during a match in December against Chelsea, he spoke out about the way he feels there is unfairness in the way the media report how black and white players spend their wages.

Sterling posted two pictures showing newspaper headlines. One talked about a young black player, Tosin Adarabioyo, spending millions of pounds buying a house, while the other headline talked about a young white footballer, Phil Foden buying his mum a home.

Daily Mail Sterling posted on his Instagram page about the differences between two articles (pictured) talking about the same subject

He said that both players were buying homes for their mothers but he felt it showed the way that young white players are shown in a more positive way than young black players.

Pep Guardiola, his Manchester City manager, called Sterling an "incredible, incredible human being" for the way he confronted the issue of racism in football.

The rise and rise

Getty Images Sterling put his fingers to his ears in response to racist chanting during England's game against Montenegro

After scoring a hat-trick against the Czech Republic in Friday's Euro 2020 qualifier, Sterling's manager Gareth Southgate said he'd turned "full circle" with his England career.

He followed up the hat-trick with another goal in the game against Montenegro. But, this time, it was Sterling's off-the-field behaviour which drew the most praise.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Raheem Sterling reacts to the racist abuse during England's game

Racist chanting was directed at a number of players, including Danny Rose, by local fans during the qualifier in Podgorica.

BBC football commentator John Murray was there - he said he heard chanting throughout the game and spoke to photographers there who told him the abuse the England players received was "disgusting".

Sterling came forward in front of the world's media and demanded football's authorities do more to crack down on racism: "A couple of idiots ruined a great night and it is a real sad thing to hear."

@sterling7 / Twitter Raheem Sterling tweeted this after Monday night's game

He called on a stadium ban for any fans who are being racist. Montenegro have since been charged by football's governing authority, Uefa.

Away from his England duties, Sterling has already scored 19 goals this season and is being tipped by pundits as a leading contender for Premier League player of the season.