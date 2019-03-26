The Voice UK 2019: Live show Semi Finals

ITV

We now know who Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am have picked as their acts for the live Voice 2019 semi finals, but who is your favourite?

There are eight confirmed acts left in the competition, Team Tom sees Deana Walmsley and Cedric Neal. While Will has taken Nxt Gen, a trio made up of Cian, Sonny and Joel, and solo-singer Emmanuel Smith through to the semi final.

Making up Team J-HUD for the live shows are Moya and Nicole Dennis. Finally, on Team Olly, are Jimmy Balito, and 17 year old Molly Hocking.

Of course we are yet to know who will be the ninth act in the semi final. This year, one solo singer or trio that has already been eliminated will be saved thanks to the Lifeline vote, allowing the public to pick their favourite loser and send them into the semi final.

The act that is coming back will be revealed during the semi final this weekend, you can let us know who you think that might be in the comments.

The Voice UK live Semi Finals begin this Saturday, March 30.