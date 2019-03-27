Tim Peake launches new science Scout badge

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Tim Peake meets kids at school to get them inspired about science

All you scouts out there have a new badge to earn!

British astronaut Tim Peake was chosen by the Scout Association to help launch their new science badge.

The scout scientist activity badge aims to make science accessible to young people.

Tim wants to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

In July 2018, Girlguiding in the UK released a range of new badges, including badges for blogging and vlogging.

Take the quiz below to see if you can work out which of the badges are real and which are made up!

