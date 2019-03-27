play
Tim Peake launches new science Scout badge

WATCH: Tim Peake meets kids at school to get them inspired about science

All you scouts out there have a new badge to earn!

British astronaut Tim Peake was chosen by the Scout Association to help launch their new science badge.

The scout scientist activity badge aims to make science accessible to young people.

Tim wants to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

In July 2018, Girlguiding in the UK released a range of new badges, including badges for blogging and vlogging.

