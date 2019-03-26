play
DJ Khaled says two-year-old son Asahd is executive producing his new album

Last updated at 11:54
DJ Khaled and son Asahd Khaled

Imagine producing a music album at the age of two. Well, that's what Asahd Khaled has been up to!

The son of music star DJ Khaled has been named as an executive producer on his dad's new project.

Speaking to Billboard, Khaled said: "Father of Asahd is my best work up to date. My son is executive producing it. Expect a lot of surprises. It's coming, it's close… it's near."

DJ Khaled announced that his son provides input on the album through gestures and expressions in the studio and has previously said that "he can tell if the vocals are right".

Asahd Khaled is seen enjoying his 2nd Birthday carnival themed party at Marlins Park on October 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida
Asahd Khaled is seen enjoying his second birthday in October 2018

Asahd has been influencing his dad's music since he was four months old.

He was also credited as executive producer on both Khaled's 2017 album Grateful, and the single Shining by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Now that's young talent!

