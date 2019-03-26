play
Watch Newsround

Justin Bieber is taking a break from music to repair 'deep-rooted issues'

Last updated at 12:35
comments
View Comments
Justin Bieber's Instagram postGetty Images

Justin Bieber has told fans that he's going to take a break from music to repair "some of the deep-rooted issues" he has.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, the 25-year-old musician talked about the pressures that come with becoming famous at a young age.

"Music is very important, but nothing comes before my family and my health", Bieber said.

But he promised fans that he will return to music with a new album when he's ready.

I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy on my last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively energetic, fun, light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

Justin Bieber, 25 March 2019
Justin Bieber's Instagram post@justinbieber
Bieber's message posted on Instagram on Monday

His wife Hayley Baldwin showed her support by replying: "That's right, love you so much it hurts!!!"

Meanwhile, manager Scooter Brain added "Yes sir!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

It's not the first time Bieber has posted about not feeling himself recently.

Earlier this month, he posted on Instagram to tell fans that he'd been feeling "disconnected and weird".

More like this

People modelling the clothing line.

Justin Bieber launches beige and mustard fashion range Drew House

Justin Bieber taking a selfie after shaving his hair off

Justin Bieber haircut: Singer shaves off hair and the internet is very happy

Justin Beiber

Justin Bieber to star in Cupid movie

Comments

Top Stories

Raheem Sterling

England players face racist abuse during match

comments
brexit roadsigns

How MPs are hoping to clear Brexit confusion

comments
Food allergy concept. Almonds, milk, pistachios, tomato, lemon, kiwi, trout, strawberry, bread, sesame seeds, eggs, peanuts and bean on wooden table

What everybody should know about food allergies

comments
Newsround Home