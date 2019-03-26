Meet the girls who are on a mission to keep us safe online. They're taking part in a competition putting their cyber-security skills to the test against schools across the country.

Cyber-security is all about allowing us to keep our information safe and private online, and protecting us from hackers.

Only 11% of cyber-security specialists are women - something the National Cyber Security Centre hopes to change with competitions like this.

Tasha has been to meet some of the girls taking part in the grand final.