Bethany, 17, gives her advice for being a good friend to someone who has allergies.

She lost her best friend when she had a severe allergic reaction to a baguette.

Her three top tips are firstly to make sure that you're taking allergies seriously. Secondly, not to let the person who has an allergy feel left out. Finally, she explains why it's important to be food-wise - for example, by not sharing water bottles.

Watch the video to find out more.