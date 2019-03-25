play
Watch Newsround

WrestleMania 35: Women to headline WWE's famous show for first time ever

Last updated at 15:29
comments
View Comments
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky LynchWWE
(Left to right) Charlotte Flair, champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will main event WWE's biggest show

A women's match will be the main event of WrestleMania for the first time in history, WWE has officially announced.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will battle champion Ronda Rousey for her Raw Women's Title in the final match of WrestleMania 35.

The three women have been part of a huge rivalry over the last seven months that has captured the imagination of WWE fans.

WWE's biggest show of the year takes place on Sunday 7 April at MetLife Stadium in New York, USA.

Other matches on the night include Universal champion Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins, AJ Styles versus Randy Orton, and Triple H battling Batista.

More like this

The Miz and Charlotte Flair
play
3:02

WWE: The Miz and Charlotte Flair answer your AWESOME questions

Nicholas

Wrestlemania 34: 10-year-old boy becomes youngest WWE champion

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan cleared to return to WWE in-ring action

Comments

Top Stories

brexit roadsigns

How MPs are hoping to clear Brexit confusion

comments
Crisps.

What's the best crisp?

comments
US President Donald Trump.

'No evidence Trump worked with Russia to fix US election'

comments
Newsround Home