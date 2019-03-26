play
Watch Newsround

CBBC Summer Social 2019: Busted, Freya Ridings, The Next Step and more to appear

Last updated at 08:13
comments
View Comments
Summer social on image

Sunglasses and sun cream at the ready! The CBBC Summer Social is returning for a second time in August 2019.

It will once again feature popstars, actors and well known faces from both CBBC and CBeebies.

Busted, Nina Nesbitt, John Newman and Freya Ridings have been announced as some of the acts who will be taking part this year.

There will also be appearances from the actors from CBBC dramas Almost Never and The Next Step.

Picture of Nina Newsbitt, Busted and Freya Ridings
Nina Nesbitt, Busted and Freya Ridings are some of the artists announced to appear at CBBC's Summer Social

CBeebies superstar Mr Tumble takes the headline spot on the Sunday. Known for his starring role in the show Something Special, Mr Tumble will be performing his signature act on the festival's main stage.

It will once again take place at Croxteth Country Park in Liverpool over two days on 3-4, and will broadcast live on CBBC and CBeebies.

You can find out more about the event here.

More like this

CBBC summer social logo

CBBC announces big summer festival

Sun rising

What is the summer solstice?

Children play in the surf as they enjoy the cool waters of the Atlantic Ocean

Quiz: Test your summer news knowledge!

Comments

Top Stories

Bethany and Natasha.

'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction'

comments
Food allergy concept. Almonds, milk, pistachios, tomato, lemon, kiwi, trout, strawberry, bread, sesame seeds, eggs, peanuts and bean on wooden table

What everybody should know about food allergies

comments
Raheem Sterling

England players face racist abuse during match

comments
Newsround Home