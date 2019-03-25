Ryan Reynolds: Send in questions for Pokémon Detective Pikachu star

Getty Images

Listen up movie fans! Newsround wants your questions for the actor Ryan Reynolds.

He's the star of new action-comedy film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Ryan is the voice of Pikachu - arguably the most famous Pokémon character ever - who is a world-class detective and extremely smart.

So, we want you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Ryan Reynolds.

Warner Bros Pictures Ryan stars as the voice of Pikachu

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk!

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask Ryan Reynolds when we talk to him about the new film.