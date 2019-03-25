play
Ryan Reynolds: Send in questions for Pokémon Detective Pikachu star

Last updated at 12:54
Ryan ReynoldsGetty Images

Listen up movie fans! Newsround wants your questions for the actor Ryan Reynolds.

He's the star of new action-comedy film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Ryan is the voice of Pikachu - arguably the most famous Pokémon character ever - who is a world-class detective and extremely smart.

So, we want you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Ryan Reynolds.

Detective PikachuWarner Bros Pictures
Ryan stars as the voice of Pikachu

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk!

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask Ryan Reynolds when we talk to him about the new film.

