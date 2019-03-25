Getty Images Edinburgh or Düsseldorf? Spot the difference

A British Airways flight which was meant to go to Düsseldorf in Germany has accidently landed in Edinburgh, after the flight paperwork was put in wrong.

The passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the "Welcome to Edinburgh" announcement was made.

BA say the pilot wasn't lost at any point, but because the paperwork said Edinburgh, the flight simply took that route.

With that in mind, here are five times people ended up in the wrong place.

Flights to Sydney

Sydney is one of the top holiday destinations in the world...Sydney in AUSTRALIA that is.

One couple thought they were on their way to Sydney for a once in a lifetime trip back in 2002 but little did they know at the time, they were actually on their way to Sydney, Nova Scotia in Canada.

Sydney, Nova Scotia, is one of the steel making capitals of Canada. It's not your usual holiday destination and it's about as far away from Australia as you can get.

Teenagers Emma Nunn and Raoul Christian had booked the holiday online without realising that there was another Sydney in the world.

Never trust a sat nav

The village of Wales in Rotherham

When you're going on a trip somewhere using a sat nav, it's probably best to put in the full postcode.

There's lots of stories online where people have typed in a place name and ended up hundreds of miles away.

For example, in 2015, a bunch of Belgium fans wanted to go and watch their country's Euro 2016 qualifying match against Wales in Cardiff.

They decided to drive from Brussels and typed "Wales" into their sat nav.

Unfortunately, they ended up in a village close to Rotherham called Wales, 200 miles away from Cardiff!

Guy Goma

Imagine going for a job interview and accidently ending up on live television.

That's what happened to a man called Guy Goma after arriving at the BBC to have an interview for a job in the company's IT department.

He was in the same room as another man called Guy who was preparing to go on the BBC News channel as a technology expert. When the name 'Guy' was called Guy Goma got confused and followed the crew member to the set.

What followed was one of the most hilarious interviews of all time. You can watch it above.

The wrong stadium

SNS

Back in 2015, Brechin City keeper Graeme Smith thought that he had turned up at his side's match with Stenhousemuir for a standard Saturday afternoon between the posts.

Little did he know, he was actually at the wrong stadium. In fact, he was 80 miles away from where he needed to be.

He'd travelled all the way to the ground of Stenhousemuir when his team, Brechin City, were playing at home.

Luckily, Smith managed to get back the Brechin just in time for kick off and helped his team to victory.

We're on a train to nowhere...

PA

We've all got lost before, it's happens to everyone at some point in their lives.

But apparently trains can get lost too... who knew?

Back in 2018, a long-distance express service from Newcastle to Reading somehow managed to end up in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Passengers tweeted on social media that the train had taken 'the wrong turn' on the 300 mile trip.

The train eventually managed to find its way to Sheffield in South Yorkshire but passengers had to get on another train to finally make it to Reading.