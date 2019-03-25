Indicative votes: What are they and how are MPs hoping to clear the Brexit confusion?

Getty Images

It looks like being another busy week for Brexit!

There's a lot of confusion and argument about the way forward for the UK, as the country tries to work out the best way to leave the club of countries called the European Union (EU).

Adults in the UK voted to leave in 2016, but since then there's been a lot of disagreement on the best way to do it that would cause the least damage to the UK whilst opening up new opportunities for the country around the world.

Prime Minister Theresa May has worked out a deal with the EU but when she asked MPs to vote on it - they rejected it. Twice.

The date the UK was due to leave, 29 March, has been put back.

MPs have blamed European leaders, each other and the Prime Minister for failing to reach a suitable agreement.

Theresa May has blamed other members of Parliament.

This weekend, hundreds of thousands of people marched in London in support of halting Brexit or having a new referendum while while another smaller group have marched saying we should stop negotiating and just walk away without a deal!

Confused? You aren't alone. So what's the way forward?

The truth is we don't know yet? But one of the options is a process called Indicative Votes.

What are Indicative Votes?

Basically it's a fancy way of talking about a series of votes where MPs decide which way they'd like things to proceed.

No official rules will be produced and it doesn't become law but the idea is to try to clear up confusion about what MPs would vote to support.

MPs could vote on a series of options to see which of them get a majority.

Amongst the ideas that could be put in front of MPs are things like accepting Mrs May's deal, leaving with no deal, copying the relationship another country (such as Norway or Canada) has with the EU, or having another referendum.

Supporters hope it'll provide some clarity.

How will the votes work?

The process of how this will all work isn't clear but some options could be:

MPs voting on a series of options, one after another.

MPs being given a number of options and voting for the one they support.

MPs voting on a series of options and ranking them in order of preference.

Does the government support the idea?

Well, that's not certain either. Some MPs have tried to arrange before for indicative votes to happen but they haven't had the government's support so far.

If enough MPs support the idea, there are ways for them to force the House of Commons to allow it, but it's easier if the government allow it and there are suggestions Mrs May could give MPs time to do this.

Will what they decide definitely happen?

No. These votes wouldn't become law.

The government wouldn't have to do what MPs say, but if there is a agreement on a way forward, it would be difficult for the prime minister to ignore it completely.

Has it happened before?

Yes. In 2003 MPs voted to try to find agreement on a way to change the House of Lords.

Sadly, they couldn't find agreement so nothing changed!

Some people worry the same thing could happen with Brexit.