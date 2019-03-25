Air pollution and road safety: Should schools close their roads to traffic?

Getty Images

Forty schools around the UK are closing their roads to traffic today.

It's all part of a campaign by the charity Sustrans called the Big Pedal Challenge.

The challenge aims to encourage more young people to cycle, walk and scoot to school and will see more than 2,200 schools taking part.

But as part of the special day, some schools will be going further and closing their roads to traffic.

It's to help make children feel safer playing out and riding bikes and is also an effort to try to cut pollution.

Experts say adults leaving car engines running when you are dropped at school causes too many fumes to be released into the air which can damage lungs.

So do you think it's a good idea to stop cars going so close to schools? Take part in our vote and leave us a comment below.

