The Gymnastics World Cup was held in Birmingham's Genting Arena on Saturday, with four British gymnasts hoping to impress.

Unfortunately things didn't go very well for British champion Ellie Downie, who fell off the bars.

That's got to hurt! Thankfully Ellie was ok and was able to get back up and carry on with her routine.

She also fell off the beam later in the event. Looks like it just wasn't Ellie's day!