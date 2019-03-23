Brexit: 'People's vote' march in London to demand second referendum

Getty Images Protesters both for and against Brexit have been seen outside parliament almost every day since the vote two years ago

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in a protest in London, demanding a referendum on the UK's Brexit deal.

Organised by a group called the People's Vote campaign, the "Put It To The People March" will take place on Saturday afternoon outside the UK parliament.

Campaigners are calling for the final deal, setting out the circumstances under which the UK would leave the European Union (EU), to be put to the people.

The event was planned for this date because it was six days before 29 March - the date the UK was due to leave the group of countries called the EU.

However EU leaders have now agreed that the UK can delay Brexit, subject to certain conditions.

When will the UK leave the EU? Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask for a third vote on her Brexit deal next week If it does not pass, the EU has set a deadline of 12 April for the UK to propose a new plan.

If the deal is approved, the EU has agreed to extend the Brexit deadline until 22 May. But Mrs May has apparently told MPs she might not hold this third vote at all, if she doesn't feel there is enough support for it to pass.

A march similar to this was organised back in October, at which reportedly 700,000 people are thought to have turned out.

People from all around the UK are expected to take part this time around, with bus-loads of protesters travelling through the night from Scotland to join.

Another Brexit-related protest is also planned to arrive in London on Saturday, having started in Sunderland and travelled down through the country over the last 14-days.

It's led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who has long called for the UK to leave the EU and was a key pro-Brexit figure during the referendum campaign.

Getty Images The pro-Brexit protest 'March to Leave' is making its way to London in 14 stages arriving on March 29, the original date for the UK to leave the European Union.

The Leave Means Leave campaign was organised in protest at a what supporters say is a "betrayal" by the government when it comes to Brexit.

Meanwhile other members of the public are pushing for the government to revoke - or cancel - Article 50 as a way to stop the UK from the leaving the EU without a deal.

Article 50 is the name of the legal process by which the UK will leave the EU.

More than 3 million people have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled, with UK government's petition platform having crashed several times because of the level of internet traffic to the site.

The petitions committee said: "Between 80,000 and 100,000 people have been simultaneously viewing the petition to revoke article 50. Nearly 2,000 signatures are being completed every minute."