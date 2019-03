Pupils at a primary school have done drawings to show what they think a proposed statue of Mary Anning should look like.

Mary Anning was a famous palaeontologist in the 19th Century.

A young girl called Evie, 11, has been leading a campaign to get a statue of Mary Anning erected in her hometown of Lyme Regis to remember the amazing work that she did around fossils.

