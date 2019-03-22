play
Watch Newsround

New Zealand shootings: How New Zealand is remembering Christchurch victims

Last updated at 07:36
A man consoles a relative of the victims during the first Friday Prayer after twin terror attacks targeting mosques in Christchurch, New ZealandPeter Adones/Anadolu Agency/Getty Im
Thousands of people have gathered in Hagley Park, near the Al-Noor mosque, to mark Friday's national day of reflection for the victims

Thousands of New Zealanders have paid tribute to the fifty victims of the mass shootings in Christchurch one week ago today.

They observed two minutes' silence in a park opposite the Al Noor mosque where some of the killings took place.

The Islamic call to prayer was broadcast across the nation and special ceremonies and prayer services took place across the country.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced a ban on the sale of all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles ..

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gesturesMARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern greeted members of the public after attending Islamic prayers in Hagley Park near the Al Noor mosque on 22 March 2019

Ms Ardern was there to address the crowd on Friday, she said: "New Zealand mourns with you, we are one."

Gamal Fouda, the Imam (an Islamic religious leader) of the Al-Noor mosque, was there when the attack happened and said, "today, from the same place, I look out and I see the love and compassion."

"We are alive, we are together, we are determined to not let anyone divide us."

Gamal Fouda, the imam (lead cleric) of tragedy-stricken Al Noor mosque, delivers a sermon ahead of a two-minute observation of silence for victims of the twin mosque massacre, during congregational Friday prayers and memorial gathering at Hagley Park in Christchurch on March 22, 2109.AFP/Getty Images
Imam Gamal Fouda delivered a sermon
Local residents with head scarfs gather for the call to prayer and the moments silence at Masjid Umar mosqueMICHELLE HYSLOP/AFP/Getty Images
Many local residents wore headscarves as they gathered for the call to prayer and the moments silence at Masjid Umar mosque

Many mosques across the country are opening their doors to visitors, and human chains will be formed outside some in symbolic acts of protection and support.

One social media campaign has urged non-Muslim women in New Zealand to wear a headscarf for the day.

Ms Ardern has also announced that a National Memorial Service for victims is being planned for next week.

Women perform first Friday Prayer after twin terror attacks targeting mosques in Christchurch, New ZealandPeter Adones/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Women perform first Friday Prayer after twin terror attacks targeting mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Banner laid on flowers
image

New Zealand shootings: Tributes pour in from around the world

What is Islamophobia?

What is Islamophobia?

Top Stories

gymnastics.

All you need to know about the Gymnastics World Cup

Prime Minister Theresa May.

Brexit will be delayed, but yep, you guessed it, it's complicated

comments
Under, and has a large dining area with by a gigantic window through which you can see the ocean.

Fancy dinner in an underwater restaurant?

comments
Newsround Home