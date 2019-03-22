New Zealand shootings: How New Zealand is remembering Christchurch victims

Peter Adones/Anadolu Agency/Getty Im Thousands of people have gathered in Hagley Park, near the Al-Noor mosque, to mark Friday's national day of reflection for the victims

Thousands of New Zealanders have paid tribute to the fifty victims of the mass shootings in Christchurch one week ago today.

They observed two minutes' silence in a park opposite the Al Noor mosque where some of the killings took place.

The Islamic call to prayer was broadcast across the nation and special ceremonies and prayer services took place across the country.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced a ban on the sale of all types of semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles ..

MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern greeted members of the public after attending Islamic prayers in Hagley Park near the Al Noor mosque on 22 March 2019

Ms Ardern was there to address the crowd on Friday, she said: "New Zealand mourns with you, we are one."

Gamal Fouda, the Imam (an Islamic religious leader) of the Al-Noor mosque, was there when the attack happened and said, "today, from the same place, I look out and I see the love and compassion."

"We are alive, we are together, we are determined to not let anyone divide us."

AFP/Getty Images Imam Gamal Fouda delivered a sermon

MICHELLE HYSLOP/AFP/Getty Images Many local residents wore headscarves as they gathered for the call to prayer and the moments silence at Masjid Umar mosque

Many mosques across the country are opening their doors to visitors, and human chains will be formed outside some in symbolic acts of protection and support.

One social media campaign has urged non-Muslim women in New Zealand to wear a headscarf for the day.

Ms Ardern has also announced that a National Memorial Service for victims is being planned for next week.