There's been some unusual objects flying over Los Angeles.

Onlookers have been taking to social media to guess what they might be.

The Los Angeles police force had to calm everyone down by confirming what it actually was. Find out what in the video opposite.

If you like that try these!

Wingsuit wonderman's record flights

Kriss Kyle: Jumping onto a hotel. From a helicopter. On a bike. No joke.

Aeroplane acrobatics - a pilot's-eye view!