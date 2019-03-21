This weekend the Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Birmingham, where some of their best gymnasts from all over the world will take up the ultimate gymnastics challenge.

Nine time major championship medallist and Team GB's Ellie Downie will be out to impress once more.

And one aspiring young athlete watching on in the arena will be 8 year old Daisy-May.

Let's find about all about her and her gymnastics dream!

All you need to know about the Gymnastics World Cup

10 golden facts about gymnast Ellie Downie

Guide: Who is Simone Biles?