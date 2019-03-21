Gymnastics World Cup 2019: All you need to know

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Young gymnast Daisy-May meets team GB's Ellie Downie

On Saturday 23 March 18 gymnasts will be competing for glory in the Gymnastics World Cup in Birmingham.

Most of us couldn't even attempt even the easiest part of their routines, but that doesn't mean we don't love watching gymnastics.

It's part of bigger competition called the World Cup Series, which also holds other events in cities around the world.

There are also events in Melbourne in Australia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Doha in Qatar, and Cottbus in Germany where gymnasts can earn points towards qualifying for the Olympics.

Where is the competition?

Getty Images Birmingham's Genting Arena will host the competition

It's taking place at Birmingham's Genting Arena.

The men's competition kicks off at 13.00 followed by a medal ceremony just after 16.00.

Then it's time for the women's time to shine - with a 18.30 competition start, and a medal ceremony later in the evening at 21.15.

Who's competing?

Getty Images Ellie Downie is leading Great Britain's hopes in the women's event

Nine male gymnasts and nine female gymnasts will be showing off their flair, strength, stamina, grace and composure.

The men will be taking part in pommel horse, floor, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, while the women focus on beam, vault, floor and uneven bars.

The competitors, who are representing eight different countries, are fighting to take home the prestigious titles.

As the host nation, two British male and female gymnasts will compete.

It's former European all-around champion Ellie Downie who'll lead Great Britain's hopes in the women's event, while British champion Brinn Bevan is aiming for success in the men's competition.

Getty Images Brinn Bevan is a British champion

Triple Commonwealth Games champion Nile Wilson will miss the competition following surgery for an ongoing neck issue, and has been replaced by Birmingham's Joe Fraser.

