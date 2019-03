Reuters

Europe's first underwater restaurant has just opened in Norway, and already more than 7,000 people have booked in to eat there.

It is called Under, and has a large dining area with by a gigantic window through which you can see the ocean.

But this isn't the only unusual place you can eat your dinner!

Pick your favourite from these!

