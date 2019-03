@SonyAnimation / TWITTER

Sony Pictures Animation have announced they are making a short animation called Hair Love.

The father-daughter story comes from an American film director called Matthew A. Cherry, who was inspired by viral videos of black fathers trying to do their daughters' hair.

He raised $300,000 on Kickstarter (a website that helps people to fund projects) in 2017.

The story will also be published as a book and is due to be released in May.