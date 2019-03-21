Labrador voted as favourite dog breed in the US

Getty Images

Labrador retrievers were the favourite dog breed in the US for the 28th year running in 2018, according to the American Kennel Club.

The top 10 list was pretty much the same as the year before, apart from the rise in popularity of German short-haired pointers and the decline of Yorkshire terriers, which swapped 9th and 10th place.

Boss at the club Gina DiNardo explained: "Labs make wonderful companions - very intelligent, friendly and great with children."

Here's the top ten in full:

Labrador retriever German shepherd Golden retriever French bulldog Standard bulldog Beagle Poodle Rottweiler German short-haired pointer Yorkshire terrier

