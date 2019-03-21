BTS dolls: Mattel releases teaser images of fashion dolls
Toy makers Mattel have released a series of teaser images to get fans excited about their upcoming BTS fashion dolls.
This is the latest picture that toy maker Mattel has posted to Twitter with the caption "It's in his DNA... 💜". The dolls are due to be released in September, according to an interview with GeekSpin, after it was announced earlier this year that the company was working with the group.
Mattel
On 20 March, they shared this image with the world, with the caption "Is there such a thing as handsome overload? 💜". Fans suspect that this may be Jin's doll as the pattern is similar to an outfit that he wore in the music video for Idol.
Mattel
Before that came this image, with the post reading "You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol… 💜", showing a close-up of what appears to be RM's doll with his iconic dimple.
Mattel
On 18 March, they posted this picture alongside: "No more dreaming. Something big's coming… 💜". The dolls, which will cost around £15 each, may only be 11.5 inches tall, but this is BIG BTS news indeed.