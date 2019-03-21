Super Worm Equinox Moon seen around the world

There was an extra special supermoon on the night of 20 March. It was particularly special because it was during the Spring equinox, so the supermoon is also called a 'Super Worm Equinox Moon'. Here are some amazing photos from around the world!
This is a very rare moonbow, taken at at 2205, 20 March in Cumbria. Have you ever seen a phenomenon this cool before?! (we have brightened the photo a tiny bit so you can see the wonderful colours even better!)
Kimspics, Alston, Cumbria
This snap was taken in Beijing in China. Its the first supermoon in nearly 20 years to fall near the spring equinox. The super worm equinox moon follows January's super blood wolf moon and February's super snow moon.
Zhang Yinsheng/VCG via Getty Images
Wow, check out the large red moon shining in the sky above New York in the United States.
Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Imagine seeing this from your bedroom window! This stunning photo was taken in Boston in the US. It's the third and last supermoon of 2019.
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Here we have a beautiful view of the supermoon over the Santiago de Compostela cathedral in Galicia, Spain.
EPA/LAVANDEIRA JR
Stargazers in Mexico City were in for a treat as they got to see the moon looking beautiful, big and bright!
REUTERS/Henry Romero
The Karancs mountain in Hungary were treated to this stunning, huge rising moon!
EPA/Peter Komka
Ever seen the moon this bright?! This glowing full moon was seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina.