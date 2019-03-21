Tokyo 2020 reveals Olympic torch design

Tadahiro Nomura, three-time Olympic judo champion, shows the top of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch during an unveiling ceremony taking place one year before the arrival of the Olympic flame in Japan. The Olympic Torch Relay will start on 26 March 2020 and will travel across Japan for 121 days until 24 July 2020.
EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
The design inspiration comes from Japan's most beloved flower: the cherry blossom. The torch's journey across Japan will happen at the start of cherry blossom season next March.