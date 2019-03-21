National Poetry Day: What's your favourite poem?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Poet Joseph Coelho gives his top tips

Today is national poetry day and to celebrate we've got one of the UK's biggest poets to give his top tips.

Joseph Coelho is fresh from judging the Premier League Writing Stars competition alongside former footballer, Rio Ferdinand, author Lauren Childs and pop star Olly Murs.

They looked through 25,000 entries from young aspiring poets to find the best poem on diversity in the UK.

