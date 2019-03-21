play
National Poetry Day: What's your favourite poem?

WATCH: Poet Joseph Coelho gives his top tips

Today is national poetry day and to celebrate we've got one of the UK's biggest poets to give his top tips.

Joseph Coelho is fresh from judging the Premier League Writing Stars competition alongside former footballer, Rio Ferdinand, author Lauren Childs and pop star Olly Murs.

They looked through 25,000 entries from young aspiring poets to find the best poem on diversity in the UK.

It got us thinking, do you love poetry? What's your favourite poem? We want to hear from you. Send in your comments below and if you are talking about it in class, your teacher can send comments here: newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround went down to Premier League poems HQ to see the judges in action. You can see it below.

WATCH: Newsround meets the Premier League poem judges

