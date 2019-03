A mouse that tidies up a shed in the middle of the night might sound like something from a fairy story but it really happened.

Steve McKears, who lives near Bristol, was confused after he left his workbench untidy and in the morning it was squeaky clean.

He decided to get to the bottom of the mystery and set up a night-vision camera to catch the culprit in the act.

To his surprise it was a little mouse that he then named Metal Mickey.

Pictures from SWNS