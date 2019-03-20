play
Watch Newsround

Women's World Cup: Record nine countries express interest in hosting

Last updated at 08:58
comments
View Comments
Japan's You Hasegawa passes under pressure from England's Izzy Christiansen during the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.European Photopress Agency

Fifa has received a record number of expressions of interest from countries wanting to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Countries have to submit their full bids by 16 April.

So far, the following countries have expressed in interest in hosting the event:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Japan
  • Joint North-South Korea bid
  • New Zealand
  • South Africa

This is the most expressions of interest put forward for the Women's World Cup, since it started in 1991.

Next month, countries which have expressed an interest will be sent a full list of all of the requirements to host the event. Fifa will then visit the potential hosts at the end of this year.

A group called the Fifa Council will decide which country will get the honours. This is expected to be announced in March 2020.

The 2019 World Cup takes place in France between 7 June and 7 July.

Where would you like to see it held and why? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

Gareth Bale and a referee

Football: Five rules you might not know about

Half time marching band

Super Bowl 2019: Highlights of everything except the football!

Comments

Top Stories

A damaged building in Beira.

UK promises help after Cyclone Idai triggers 'massive disaster'

comments
2
Boy playing on a smartphone.

At what age should you be allowed a smartphone?

comments
Smiling piglet looking at the camera

Day of Happiness: Which cute animal makes you smile most?

comments
Newsround Home