Equinox is basically the date twice a year when the amount of day time we get is equal to the amount of night time we get.

This happens when the sun is positioned exactly above the equator.

Equinox occur twice a year, once around 20 March, which is the spring equinox, and again around 22 September, known as the autumn equinox.

The word equinox comes from two Latin words, equi which means equal and nox meaning night.