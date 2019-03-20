Watch Bear Grylls in a new interactive programme Watch Bear Grylls in a new interactive programme MEDIUM SYNOPSIS
Have you ever wanted to change the plot of your favourite TV show? Now, TV companies are letting you do it.
Netflix has just announced that its releasing a new Bear Grylls adventure programme, where viewers will be able to control what he does.
It follows a string of programmes where the viewer is firmly in the driving seat.
Netflix Vice President, Todd Yellin, has promised that there's more to come in the next year or two.