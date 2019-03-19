Armando the pigeon: Five of the world's most expensive animals

Pipa Armando the pigeon is now enjoying his retirement

A champion racing pigeon called Armando has just been sold for a staggering £1.07 million (€1.25 million)! Yes, that's right, one million pounds for a pigeon.

Auction house Pipa called Armando the "best Belgian long-distance pigeon of all time".

He's also been nicknamed the "Lewis Hamilton of pigeons" after the speedy British Formula 1 world champion.

Armando, who turns five this year, is now enjoying his retirement and has already fathered a number of chicks.

To mark this record sale, Newsround has taken a look at some of the most expensive animals ever.

Tibetan Mastiff dog

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images A Tibetan mastiff dog is displayed for sale at a mastiff show in China

This huge big ball of fur can be sold for prices up to around £945,000!

Mastiffs have become a prized status-symbol amongst China's wealthy population, with rich buyers across the country pushing the prices higher and higher.

They are descendents of dogs used for hunting by ancient tribes in central Asia and Tibet and are fiercely loyal and protective.

For that price, you'd certainly hope so!

Giant tuna

EPA Mr Kimura with the 278kg (612lbs) bluefin tuna he bought

A Japanese boss paid a record £2.5 million ($3.1 million) for a giant tuna at an auction in Tokyo's new fish market earlier this year.

Self-styled "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura bought the 278kg bluefin tuna, which is an endangered species.

Bluefin tuna is so valuable because it's thought to make the tastiest sushi - a popular Japanese dish made with different types of raw fish and rice.

But lots of people are worried about the future of the bluefin tuna. Because they are so valuable, too many are being caught and taken out of the sea.

Sheep

Getty Images

A sheep named Deveronvale Perfection from Banffshire, Scotland, sold for the remarkable sum of £231,000 in 2009. What a baa-rmy price!

It is believed to be the world's most expensive sheep.

The high price has been put down to the lamb's strong physical attributes.

Missy the cow

Getty Images

Missy the cow sold for a whopping $1.2 million dollars in 2009.

The show cow was such a large sum due to her perfect proportions. Who knew!