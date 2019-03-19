Climate change: Will England have enough water in the future?

Getty Images

England will not have enough water within 25 years to meet the needs of its population, according to the head of the Environment Agency.

Sir James Bevan warns that this will be due to the impact of climate change, and the fact that the number of people in England is increasing.

By 2050, it is thought that there will be eight million more people in the country.

Sir James - who is head of the organisation responsible for protecting the environment and wildlife in England - is expected to announce the news in a speech in London.

PA Low water levels at Wayoh Reservoir near Bolton in the UK heatwave in July 2018

He wants to see wasting water become "socially unacceptable" and is expected to warn that "unless we take action to change things, we will not have enough water to supply our needs".

He does not think it is just up to water companies and rule makers to tackle the issue. Sir James thinks that members of the public all have a role to play too.

Currently, people in England use an average of 140 litres of water a day. The environment boss wants to see this figure reduced to 100 litres.

WATCH: Top tips to save water

Sir James is expected to announce some tips to help people to cut how much water they use, including:

Get a toilet that doesn't waste as much water when it flushes

Take short showers and not deep baths

Turn the tap off while you're brushing your teeth, rather than leave it running for the whole time

Don't water your lawn

