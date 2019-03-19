Cyclone Idai: 'Every building' damaged in Beira in Mozambique

AFP/Getty Images This picture released by the UN shows the extensive damage caused by the cyclone

A tropical cyclone called Idai has caused huge destruction to countries in southern Africa.

The storm has damaged every building in the city of Beira in Mozambique, according to a United Nations (UN) worker.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC) said the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai was "massive and horrifying".

The storm arrived on Thursday, but aid workers were only able to reach the city on Sunday.

Reuters This picture shows people walking down a flooded road next to buildings damaged by Cyclone Idai in Beira

"No building is untouched. There is no power. There is no telecommunications. The streets are littered with fallen electricity lines," explained Gerald Bourke from the UN's World Food Programme.

"The roofs on so many houses have fallen in, likewise the walls. A lot of people in the city have lost their homes."

What is being done?

AFP People clambered on roofs and up trees in order to save themselves in Beira in Mozambique

The UK government has said that it will help by providing £6 million worth of aid, and sending tents and shelter kits.

People living in the city are doing their best to reopen roads and charities are working hard to help people affected by the incident.

Authorities say 84 have died in Mozambique so far following flooding and high winds.

But the country's president Filipe Nyusi has said that as many as 1,000 people may have lost their lives.

In Zimbabwe, at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing, the government said.

Other African countries, including Malawi, have been affected by the cyclone too.