Cadbury's 'stupid' treasure hunt ad pulled after complaints

Cadbury has removed an advertising campaign urging children to dig for treasure after archaeologists said it encouraged people to break the law.

Dr Aisling Tierney, from Bristol University, said it was illegal for people to go digging without permission.

The Cadbury Freddo Treasures website called on children to "grab a metal detector" and dig holes looking for gold or treasure.

Cadbury confirmed it had removed the campaign web page.

Dr Tierney welcomed the decision and said Cadbury "have grasped that their content promoted 'breaking the rules' but actually, it was the rule of law."

Historic England - an organisation that protects the historical environment of England - also commented on the campaign.

It said "there are strict rules that protect England's archaeological heritage, including laws governing use of metal detectors."

"We are glad to see the campaign website is no longer live, and would be happy to advise Cadbury to make sure any future campaign doesn't have unwelcome results."

Cadbury said the campaign was aimed at inspiring families "to go on everyday adventures together".

It said: "It was not our intention to encourage anyone to break existing regulations regarding the discovery of new archaeological artefacts and we are grateful this matter has been brought to our attention.

"We can now confirm that the webpage has been taken down and we are updating the content to focus solely on directing families to museums where existing treasures can be found."