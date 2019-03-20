What age should children be allowed their own smartphone?

Getty Images

Children nowadays are given their first smartphone at the age of 11, according to new research.

It is often at around this age because this is when many children start secondary school.

Having a smartphone is often one of the first devices on which you might you have independent access to the internet.

The survey done by money services company OneFamily found that around one in three parents worry about the age at which their children should be allowed to use the internet unsupervised.

So we want to know what you think. Is 11 too young, too old or the right age to be given your first smartphone? Let us know below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

A lot of parents debate at what age you should be allowed to do certain things, and everybody has different opinions.

In some families, younger siblings are allowed to do things for the first time at a younger age than their older brothers and sisters.

The research said that, on average, a second child is allowed to get a computer or laptop a year earlier than their older sibling.

Have you experienced this? What do you think about what you've read in this article? Let us know in the comments below!