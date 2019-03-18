Are BLACKPINK about to drop a new album?

Getty Images

Calling all BLACKPINK fans, the band could be about to drop a new album.

The K-pop superstars have just started working on a music video for a brand spanking new single.

It'll become the first single they've released since June 2018.

YG Entertainment, who represent the group, say the new song will be released at the end of March.

And now fans think that the band's much hoped-for second album won't be far behind it.

BLACKPINK are have broken all sorts of records since debuting in 2016.

Their song, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, is currently the most watched K-pop video on Youtube.

In the summer, they're going to become the first ever K-pop act to play at American music festival Coachella.