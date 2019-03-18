play
Christchurch shootings: NZ government backs changes to gun laws

Last updated at 06:59
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda ArdernHagen Hopkins/Getty Images
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 'our gun laws will change' in a press conference following attacks on two Christchurch mosques

New Zealand's likely to get tougher guns laws after government ministers agreed 'in principle' to make changes. The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says details will be announced within the next week.

It comes after an attack on two mosques, which took place last Friday, where fifty people died and many were left injured.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder.

Friday's events sparked calls for gun law reform, with Ms Ardern saying soon after that "our gun laws will change".

Previous attempts to tighten gun laws in New Zealand have failed due to a strong gun lobby and a culture of hunting.

WATCH: Advice if you're upset by the news
Students gather in a vigil to commemorate victims the Christchurch mosque shootingReuters

Many public vigils have been held across New Zealand over the weekend for the victims of the attacks, and more are planned for this week.

On Monday afternoon, about 3,000 high school and college students held a vigil in Hagley Park near the Al Noor mosque, one of the two mosques attacked on Friday.

