Last updated at 14:26
image

Tributes have been made around the world for the victims of the New Zealand shootings

Countries across the world have paid tribute to the victims of a terror attack in New Zealand.
A banner is laid amongst flowers and candles at the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, after two attacks that took place in the city's mosques on Friday.
Banner reading "Hate and terror will never divide us" laid upon flowersGetty Images
Thousands of people have visited the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch to leave tributes of flowers, candles and posters and to remember the 50 victims of the shootings.
Huge amounts of flowers left in Botanic GardensGetty Images
Members of New Zealand's Maori community perform the Haka, an ancient ceremonial dance, during a vigil near the mosques where one of the attacks took place.
Group perform Haka at vigilGetty Images
Elsewhere in the country, at Takapuna beach in Auckland a flickering heart-shape was created using candles
A vigil on a beach in Auckland with people standing around a heart-shape made from candlesGetty Images
Vigils have also been held around the world. Many sports events paused to remember the victims of the attack. This sign was shown during the Six Nations final between Wales and Ireland, where players and fans all observed a moment of silence.
A large sign explaining a minutes silence will be held in respect of those who died in the Christchurch terror attack.Getty Images
In Karachi, Pakistan, cricket players paused before their game to remember the victims with a moment of silence.
Cricket players stand in a circle for minute's silenceGetty Images
Here Aussie Rules Football players from Collingwood in Australia take a moment before the game to remember those killed in the attacks.
players stand for a minutes silence in tribute to the Christchurch Mosque terror attack during the AFLW Rd 7 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Victoria ParkGetty Images
The Empire State Building in New York City turned off the iconic lights which usually illuminate the outside of the building at night. A message on the Empire State twitter account said "Our tower lights will remain dark this evening in sympathy for the victims of the shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand".
The empire state buildingGetty Images
France also switched off the lights of the iconic Eiffel Tower to show solidarity with everyone affected by the Christchurch attack.
The Eiffel tower in darknessEPA
A protest against racism was staged in London, outside Finsbury Park Mosque. Many people of all different religions and races took part.
Protesters in LondonGetty Images
Candles are used to create a tribute at a vigil in Washington Park, New York.
"NZ" spelled out in candles on floorGetty Images

