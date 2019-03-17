Floods batter the UK after heavy rainfall

Michael Roberts The swollen River Conwy on Saturday morning

Have you managed to get out of the house this weekend? If you did, you probably needed your wellies.

With flood warnings across many parts of England and Wales, it's definitely the kind of weekend to stay indoors.

On Sunday morning there were 34 flood warnings in place for England and 5 for Wales.

Getty Images In York, water from the River Ouse spilled over the banks and submerged this car on Sunday

Yesterday one area in Wales saw a month's rain in 24 hours. In northern England travel was disrupted in with train lines and roads flooded.

The BBC weather team have been sent some amazing photos of the flooding.

BBC UGC Check out this flooded playground in Otley in Leeds.

Definitely not a weekend for a trip to the swings!

BBC UGC In Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire this park was also under water.

The weather conditions are expected to ease on Sunday, and the Met Office is forecasting a dry and sunny start to the week.

