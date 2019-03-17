play
Six Nations: Wales and England Rugby Grand Slam victory

Last updated at 10:36
A composite picture featuring England womens rugby team and Wales Mens rugby teamReuters / Getty
England and Wales took comfortable victories in the Six Nations and Women's Six Nations

Wales and England had a storming night of Rugby, both taking Grand Slam victory in style.

Wales ended Ireland's Six Nation dreams, beating the challengers 25 - 7.

England's Women's team didn't disappoint either, smashing Scotland 80 - 0, bringing them their ninth Six Nations Grand Slam.

Comfortable victories for both teams and definitely cause for celebration.

Rugby players tackling each otherGetty Images
Ireland never really found their stride and didn't seem to pose much of problem for a powerful Wales

Wales wasted no time putting themselves ahead early with an early try from Hadleigh Parkes getting the ball rolling.

Warren Gatland, Wales' coach, will also be pleased as last nights victory sees him become the first coach in Five or Six Nations history to win three Grand Slams.

In the women's competition, England showed no mercy taking Scotland down, scoring six times in the first 26 minutes.

Since defeating champions France 41 - 26 in just the second week of this year's Six Nations, England were strong favourites to take home the title.

Two Scottish rugby playersGetty Images
Scotland proved no match for an on form England

Captain Sarah Hunter said the team was super proud and they "try our best to inspire the generation that's going to follow us."

The win makes the Red Roses their 10th Six Nations title after losing it to France last year.

