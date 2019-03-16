Comic Relief: A night of excitement

Viewers donated over 60 million pounds to help people who need it all over the world.

2019 has seen another bank busting year for comic relief.

Some of comedy's big names got together to deliver the lols and helped raise over 60 million pounds for the charity.

The massive total was announced just after midnight by the hosts of the night Lenny Henry, Clara Amfo and Rob Beckett.

Many people in the UK and around the world will benefit from the cash raised by viewers.

There were plenty of sketches to keep the audience entertained on the night.

The cast of Comic Relief's spin on the Mamma Mia! musical. Luckily you can't hear the singing in the this photo.

Musical fans will have loved Jenifer Saunders version of Mamma Mia, featuring Alan Carr, Sue Perkins and Miranda Hart.

And David Beckham took a bath with James Cordon! They must have been trying to save water.

Celebrities have also been pushing themselves and completing challenges to raise funds.

Danni was looking proud on stage talking about her massive climb.

Reality TV star Danni Dyer completed an impressive climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, along a team of celebrities including Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and Jade.

And its not just the celebs having fun for Comic Relief - you have been too!

Here's Kieron looking great in his red nose.

Kieron is rocking his red nose in the kitchen here.

Millie has got some mega poster skills

And here is Millie and her Red Nose Day poster, great work Millie.

Hats off to everyone raising money for Comic Relief! Why not show us what you got up to...

