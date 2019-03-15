play
Watch Newsround

How hip hop helps cheese taste grate

Swiss scientists have discovered that playing music during the cheese-making process might have an impact on how it will taste and it's nacho what you'd expect.

So how did they fondue it? Nine wheels of Emmental cheese, weighing 10 kg each, were placed in separate wooden crates last September.

They were played different types of music from classical, rock and techno to hip hop.

Scientists disa-brie-d with using loud speakers, instead using mini transmitters to conduct the energy of the music into the cheese.

A panel of people then decided what impact it had on flavour and smell.

The whole process was carried out twice. Ricotta work then.

It wasn't Brie-once or Mozart-ella that did the trick. The hip hop sample topped the list of all cheese exposed to music in terms smell and taste.

Now the researchers have got plans to do more tests on how hip hop music works on cheese. How grate!

Watch more videos

Video

How hip hop helps cheese taste grate

Video

Why is the weather so stormy right now?

Video

Sigrid: All about album Sucker Punch

Video

Laura Muir: Girls should 'just go out and have fun' with sport

Video

Who inspires this year's Child Genius winner?

Video

This woman has officially been named the world's oldest person

Video

How do you listen to music?

Video

Strange news from Newsround

Video

Watch these adorable rare leopard cubs play together

Video

Watch: Is this the seven-year-old Mo Salah?

Video

Why a wheelchair toy makes a big difference

Video

16-year-old Jake is the UK's first Makaton DJ

Video

Amazing natural light display

Top Stories

Celebrities wearing red noses for Comic Relief

What are you doing for Comic Relief?

comments
A banner seen at protests in Milan in Italy.

Climate change marches: Follow the action

comments
This picture released by Radio New Zealand shows a police officer cordoning a street near the mosque after a firing incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019

What's happening in New Zealand?

Newsround Home